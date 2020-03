One of the Sessions of the Supreme Spiritual Council was Dedicated to the Renovation Process of the Mother Cathedral

One of the sessions of the Supreme Spiritual Council meeting being convened in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is dedicated to the renovation process of the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin. Reports were made by the members of the Mother Cathedral Renovation Committee and Chief Architect of the Renovation Project of the Mother Cathedral.

Մայր Աթոռ Սուրբ Էջմիածին/ Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

