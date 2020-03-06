JUST IN: First Case of Coronavirus in the Vatican

Following Continued Precautions Taken for Safety, Director of the Holy See Press Office Issues Statement

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Someone has tested positive in the Vatican for Coronavirus.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, confirmed this in a statement this morning, March 6, 2020.

“Yesterday afternoon,” his statement said, “a patient being attended in a Vatican ambulatory tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Given this first case in the Vatican,” it continued, ‘the ambulatory services of the Health and Hygiene Department of Vatican City State have been temporarily suspended.”

The First Aid Department, he clarified, continues functioning. The Vatican’s Health and Hygiene Department, the Holy See has also stated, is providing information to the competent Italian Authorities and, in the meantime, the established sanitary protocols are being followed.

