Garo Paylan: Putin Made Erdogan Sit under the Statue of Catherine the Great who Symbolizes Russia’s Victory over the Ottomans

Armenia’s MP of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan criticized Turkish President Recep Erdogan over negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“Erdogan suffered a great defeat in Russia, and Putin got everything he wanted. Moreover, Putin had Erdogan sit under the statue of Catherine the Great who symbolizes Russia’s victory over the Ottomans in 1878. What a shame,” wrote Paylan.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency

