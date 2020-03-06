2nd Annual ” Peace and Unity ” Concert • MassisPost

PASADENA — 2nd annual ” Peace and Unity ” concert is a dedication to: Armenian Genocide, Holocaust and Slavery. The concert takes place on Sunday April 19, 2020 , 4:30 PM at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center 1434 N. Altadena Dr., Pasadena. Millions of innocent men, women and children in our history have perished in the most horrible inhumane ways because of: hate, prejudice, race, color, religion, discrimination and power.

The purpose of this concert is not only to pay respect to the memories of those innocent people but at the same time to bring awareness to the public that for the sake and future of our children and generations to follow , we must do our best to live together in : peace, harmony, unity, understanding, love and celebrate diversity. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ” that we must learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools”.

“Peace and Unity” concert brings together : International, National and local Artists to perform and pay tribute to the memories of all the victims. Artists taking part in the concert are:

Dmitry Rachmanov, International concert pianist, Vladimir Tsypin, International concert violinist, Yin Yin Huang, International concert pianist, Ling Yan, concert cellist, Arpy Aintablian, Soprano, Tim Gonzales, tenor, Cantor Ruth Berman Harris, Maggie Lee, pianist, A.M.E Gospel Choir and Selah Gospel Choir.

Program:

Etude in B-Flat Minor. OP. 8 No 11 by Alexander Scriabin

Etude in D-Sharp Minor, OP. 8 No 12 by Alexander Scriabin

Prelude in G-Sharp Minor, OP.32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Etude- Tableau in C-Sharp Minor, OP. 32 No. 9 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Kol Nidre bu Max Bruch the finall movement of the Shostakovich, Trio for violin, piano and cello

Back, Chaconne (violin solo and piano ) Tchaikovsky, Meditation,

Schlof Mayn Kind-Traditional Yiddish Nessum Dorma-Giaccomo Puccini

Sunrise, Sunset- Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Armenian songs by ( Arpy Aintablian, Soprano ): Groung , My Homeland, Armenia

For ticket and Information contact: Tickets $25

Vahe Atchabahian at 626-354-5924 or vamedia@yahoo.com

Nat Nehdar, at 626-437-1354 or nnehdar@aol.com

