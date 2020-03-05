Supreme Spiritual Council Meeting Convened in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

On March 03, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; a Supreme Spiritual Council meeting was convened in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople His Beatitude Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan; served as the chairman of the meeting.

President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Mr. Berge Setrakian was also invited to participate in the meeting.

The meeting was opened with the Blessing remarks of the Pontiff of All Armenians.

Welcoming the SSC clergy and lay members being attended the meeting from Armenia and different countries around the world, His Holiness emphasized with joy, that it is the first time that the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople His Beatitude Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan participates in the SSC meeting as a Patriarch. In this regard, the Pontiff of All Armenians conveyed his best wishes to the Patriarch of Constantinople, asking the God’s assistance for the implementation of his prosperous mission, as well as, for the brightness of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and establishment of the spiritual life of the Armenians in Constantinople.

His Holiness also welcomed the participation of Mr. Berge Setrakian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU); in the meeting, affirming with gratitude the ongoing support of AGBU to the mission of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church.

The Catholicos of All Armenians reflected on the issues included in the agenda of the meeting, which are related to the inter-church life and the various problems concerning the Armenian Church and Armenian people.

His Holiness, expressing his appreciation to the SSC members for their useful service to the Holy Church, asked the guidance of the Holy Spirit for the prosperous life of the people.

The agenda of the four-day meeting includes issues relating to the organizational works of the National-Ecclesiastical meeting, the renovation process of the Mother Cathedral, nationwide fundraising campaign for that reason, as well as, issues concerning to the administrative, canonical and pastoral life, as well as educational and social mission of the Armenian Church.

At the SSC meeting, the summary of the activities of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin for 2019, the spiritual-administrative activity report, the financial report and the annual report of the Audit Controls Committee will also be presented.

Մայր Աթոռ Սուրբ Էջմիածին/ Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

