Football Federation extends greetings to Mkhitaryan as national team captain welcomes baby boy

The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) has extended congratulations to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who welcomed his baby boy with wife Betty Vardanyan on Wednesday.

The Armenia international reported the news on Facebook, sharing a photo with his spouse and newborn son.

″The captain of the Armenian national team has become a father. Our congratulations to Henrikh and Betty on the baby’s birth,″ reads the official statement on the FFA Facebook page.

The baby boy was named after his grandfather, the legendary Armenian footballer Hamlet Mkhitaryan who died in 1996.

Mkhttaryan’s nuptials took place on the St. Lazarro Island in Venice in June 2019. His wife, Betty, is the daughter of Mikhael Vardanyan, an owner of Grand Holding.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/03/05/sport/3227772

