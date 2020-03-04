Daron Yacoubian Starring in Disney+ “Shop Class” Show

LOS ANGELES — Daron Yacoubian, son of Dr. Stephan and Maro Yacoubian of Glendale, California, will be starring in the Disney + show “Shop Class” streaming this Friday, March 6th.

The show focuses on a competition where teams of young builders work to complete one assigned task, and a panel of industry professionals judge their work based on creativity and functionality.

The teams compete tournament-style, and each episode, the winning team moves on to the next round. Teams hope to make it to the season finale and be named Shop Class Champs.

Each team also includes an adult woodshop teacher contestant from varying educational levels. The woodshop teacher supervises the building process and acts as a mentor for the group.

The show is hosted by actor Justin Long who is best known for screwball comedies of the mid-2000s like “Accepted” and “Dodgeball.”

Daron was selected from over 5000 students from around the nation to compete. Watch the show so you can support Daron!

