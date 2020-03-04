Armenian Wushuists score 8 medals in Moscow (PHOTO)

The team of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Armenia participated in the Stars of Wushu of Moscow Cup under the A category and scored eight medals.

Arsen Baghryan (52 kg category), Artur Malkhasyan (75 kg category) and Davit Kasumyan (80 kg category) scored victories in the over 18 age group.

Davit Isakhanyan (48 kg category), Erik Hovsepyan (65 kg category) and Edik Shamamyan (52 kg category) scored silver medals in the 15-16 age group, while Hayk Gasparyan (56 kg category) scored a silver medal in the over 18 age group.

Vardan Abramyan (65 kg category) scored a bronze medal in the over 18 age group.

Head of the delegation of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Armenia, President of the Federation Rustam Alaverdyan and Vice-President Spartak Tsaturyan had a meeting and held constructive discussions with Vice-President of the International and European Wushu Federation Gleb Muzrukov in Moscow, reports the Federation. Gleb Muzrukov offered to support the development of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Armenia.

At Zvartnots International Airport, the team of the Traditional Wushu Federation of Armenia was greeted with grand splendor.

