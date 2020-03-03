Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin hosts meeting of Supreme Spiritual Council of Armenian Apostolic Church

The meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church kicked off at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and under the chairmanship of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

Berge Setrakian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), is also invited to the meeting.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Catholicos touched upon the matters that are on the agenda of this four-day meeting, which are related to inter-church life, and issues of concern to the Armenian Church and people.

https://news.am/eng/news/563694.html

