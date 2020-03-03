Armenian PM gets a dog as a gift from Georgian counterpart – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian PM gets a dog as a gift from Georgian counterpart

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a dog as a gift from his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia.

“My friend, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s precious gift, Bonbor, a pure Caucasian shepherd,” PM Pashinyan captioned a photo on social media.

Pashinyan said the dog will be their fifth. The family already keeps four others named Kaylo, Arjuk, Ampik and Molly.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to Georgia for an official visit. In Tbilisi, the Armenian PM had meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II.

He also held a meeting with the local Armenian community.

