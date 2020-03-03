Armenia MFA: Turkey can’t play any role in peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has stated that Turkey can’t play any role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

When told that the Turkish foreign minister met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs yesterday and when asked how she would assess Turkey’s involvement in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Naghdalyan said the following: “The foreign minister of Armenia has already touched upon this. Let us add that Turkey can’t play any role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with its unfriendly policy against Armenia and the Armenian people which, in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is also expressed through the unilateral military aid and political support that Turkey provides to Azerbaijan.”

https://news.am/eng/news/563651.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...