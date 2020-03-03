Armenia FM to Turkey counterpart: Physician, heal thyself

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan commented on the recent meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Mevlut Cavusoglu’s advise to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict invites reflection on Luke 4:23 – ‘Physician, heal thyself,’” Mnatsakanyan wrote on Twitter.

As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Ankara.

After the meeting, Cavusoglu tweeted the following: “The Minsk Group now needs to take more action for the resolution of the Karabakh issue. The resolution needs to be within the scope of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

https://news.am/eng/news/563528.html

