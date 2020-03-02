‘Wine and Dine in L.A.’ Debuts on SoCal Armenian Radio

LOS ANGELES—SoCalArmenian.com and KLOS-FM 95.5HD3 officially debuted their new show, “Wine and Dine in L.A.,” last Friday, and the show is now available as a podcast on SoCalArmenian.com. The new show will air on Fridays, twice a month, from 8 to 9 p.m. and will feature local wine and food events, while sharing interesting stories and interviewing guests.

The show is hosted by professional wine consultant Anush Gharibyan O’Connor, who holds a Bachelors Degree in Wine Making and an MBA in Marketing Management. She has extensive experience in wine production, sales and distribution, retail, education, events, and podcasting. She has worked in various areas of the wine industry, serving in roles such as marketing manager for a winery in Texas and Wine Consultant for Flow Wine Group. Currently, she is the executive director of the Armenian Wines and Spirits Festival in Los Angeles.

“Wine and Dine in L.A.” is hosted on Fridays at 8 p.m. on SoCalArmenian.com and 95.5HD3. The show offers insight into the world of food and wine in a fun and entertaining light while also highlighting events in Los Angeles centered around food and wine.

During the first segment of the show, listeners hear hot topics on wine and food, including interesting finds and more. The second portion of the show features an interview with a guest who shares their own interesting food and wine experiences.

For more information, visit the website.

SoCalArmenian.com/95.5HD3 KLOS-FM is Southern California’s source for news and information with an emphasis on the Armenian-American community and is a part of the Lotus Communications Corp. and Radio Iran 670AM.

