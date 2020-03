PM Pashinyan, his Family Members Pay Homage to Victims of Tragic Events of March 1

Accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan and his daughters, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the victims of the March 1 tragic events in Yerevan. The Premier laid a wreath by the statue of Alexander Myasnikyan.

The March 1 tragedy-dedicated ceremony was attended by victims’ relatives, MPs from My Step faction and Cabinet members.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/80355/pm-pashinyan-his-family-members-pay-homage-to-victims-of-tragic-events-of-march-1.html

