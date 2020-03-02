The new composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod for the term 03.01.2020 – 08.31.2020 (European style: 01.03.2020 – 31.08.2020) is the following:
Metropolitan Ieremias of Ankara
Archbishop Eirinaios of Crete
Metropolitan Methodios of Boston
Metropolitan Athenagoras of Mexico
Metropolitan Makarios of Gortys and Arkadia
Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos
Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium
Metropolitan Paisios of Leros, Kalymnos and Astypilaias
Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonia
Archbishop Makarios of Australia
Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand
Metropolitan Maximos of Switzerland
https://orthodoxtimes.com/new-composition-of-holy-and-sacred-synod-of-ecumenical-patriarchate/
