New composition of Holy and Sacred Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

2020-03-02

The new composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod for the term 03.01.2020 – 08.31.2020 (European style: 01.03.2020 – 31.08.2020) is the following:

Metropolitan Ieremias of Ankara

Archbishop Eirinaios of Crete

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston

Metropolitan Athenagoras of Mexico

Metropolitan Makarios of Gortys and Arkadia

Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos

Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium

Metropolitan Paisios of Leros, Kalymnos and Astypilaias

Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonia

Archbishop Makarios of Australia

Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand

Metropolitan Maximos of Switzerland

