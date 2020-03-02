Anet’s Collection, New Paths Fundraise for Women’s Support Center Armenia

WATERTOWN Mass.,—Anet’s Collection, a luxury accessories company based in Los Angeles, and New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women, an inclusive online networking group, are launching an exciting collaboration celebrating International Women’s Day, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Women’s Support Center of Armenia. A collaboration by Women For Women, the fundraising will take place throughout the month of March.

Anet Abnous, founder and designer of Anet’s Collection, along with co-founders of New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women Armine Hovhannissian and Rosalyn Minassian, a volunteer-based group on Facebook, are committed to connecting, empowering, and supporting women of Armenian heritage world-wide. They are partnering to combine their creative talent and communication skills. The main aim of the collaboration is to create greater awareness for the Women’s Support Center of Armenia and, with your participation, bring forth real change in the lives of women and families.

Shoppers will be offered a 10 percent discount on all purchases during the entire month of March and Anet Abnous will proudly donate 20 percent of tracked sale to Women Support Center in Armenia. Use promo code WSC10 at checkout to receive the discount.

Armenia’s Women’s Support Center maintains two shelters with professional staff dedicated to serving victims and children of domestic abuse. According to WSC’s Executive Director, Maro Matosian, “Violence against women-especially domestic violence is an alarming public health and societal problem in Armenia, one in four women experience domestic abuse in the country.” Your gift will make a significant difference in the lives of women by providing hygiene essentials, school supplies and clothes for survivors who quickly leave their homes for a safe shelter.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...