Department of Passports and Visas of Armenia Police issues statement

For the purpose of health maintenance, the Department of Passports and Visas of the Police of Armenia has released information by which it has called on following a couple of rules for prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Taking into consideration the fact that healthcare representatives have specifically provided guidelines for maintenance of health and the prevention of the potential spread of the virus, we ask you to follow the following simple rules:

1. Any action for a passport for a child under the age of 16 is performed without the mandatory presence of the child. Therefore, refrain from coming to the Department with children.

2. Not only citizens who have to apply for a specific service, but also accompaniers must sometimes appear for receiving passport services. We ask to refrain from coming to receive passport services with accompaniers.

3. We would also like to inform that, besides the cases of receiving passports and appearing to apply for Armenian citizenship, all other actions can be performed through an authorized person as well.

Therefore, it is necessary to take into consideration the fact that one person can apply for persons other than other family members, relatives and close ones, even when there is an average written power of attorney.

We thank you for your understanding. In many cases, maintenance of health is in our hands,” the statement reads.

