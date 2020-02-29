Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin hosts newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople (PHOTOS)

The newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, has arrived in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on the evening of February 28, the information service department of the Mother See informs.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Later, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received Patriarch Mashalian and his entourage. He urged Mashalian to strengthen and flourish the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople with zeal and selfless work.

In his turn, the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople conveyed the greetings and respect by the Armenians of Istanbul.

https://news.am/eng/news/563094.html

