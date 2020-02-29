Berlinale Talents features Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan

Berlinale Talents which is the Berlin International Film Festival’s talent development programme for the world’s top 250 emerging filmmakers and series creators has prepared a video about Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan.

“I believe art can heal,” Jivan Avetisyan told in an interview with the crew. It is reminded that Avetisyan is based in the capital city of Yerevan, Armenia, he grew up during one of the most violent conflicts in the caucuses and understands the brutal consequences of war.

He created over 20 documentaries, short films, and three multi-award winning feature films: Tevanik, The Last Inhabitant, and Gate to Heaven.

Watch the full video telling the story of Avetisyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/29/Berlinale/2247948

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...