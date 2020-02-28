Roma eliminate Gent in Europa League, Mkhitaryan: “It wasn’t easy, but the most important thing is that we advanced”.

Roma attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan spoke to Roma TV following the Giallorossi’s 1-1 draw this evening against Gent in the Europa League. The result was enough for the Italian capital club to eliminate the Belgian side on aggregate by a score of 2-1.

You know that this difficult competition.

Yes — we won the first leg 1-0 and it wasn’t easy. It was tough to do a lot on this pitch plus given we played just a few days ago. We did everything we could to win and the important thing is that we’ve advanced.

It was a tough opponent.

There is no easy opponent, everyone is prepared and knows how to play football, everyone knows how to defend and attack,. Every team in this competition is difficult.

Where do you prefer to play? As a trequartista or on the left?

It’s all the same for me. The important thing is playing and helping the team. Whether it’s on the left or through the middle…it’s all the same. I just want to score goals, give assists, and win.

