President Sarkissian Extends Condolences Over Death of Expert of Medieval Architecture Samvel Karapetyan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter over the death of famous historian, expert of medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan, the Presidential office told Armenpress.”With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of famous historian, expert on medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan. Our firm historical-cultural heritage which is spread all over the world has become a key evidence of Armenians and the Armenian presence thanks to the efforts of Samvel Karapetyan”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

