Nikol Pashinyan pays respect to Sumgait victims at Genocide memorial (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yereva’s Tsitsernakaberd park to pay respect to the victims of the Sumgait pogroms.

The massive killings of Armenians, perpetrated by the Soviet Azerbaijani authorities between 26-29 February 1988, evoked a wide international reaction , shocking many countries with the degree of their brutality and violence.

The genocidal acts were aimed at torpedoing the peaceful efforts towards reaching a final deal over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) by intimidating the local Armenians into abandoning the national-liberation movement by threats of bloodsheds. The brutal killings left scores of people killed, with many being burnt alive or tortured or violently beaten to death.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/02/28/live/3222534

