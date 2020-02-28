Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform in Israel

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) will participate in the Wandering Music Stars Festival in Israel on March 1-5. An international competition of saxophonists and clarinetists will also be held as part of the festival.

ASSO will be joined by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and clarinetist Shirley Brill for the first concert in Jerusalem on March 1. Three more concerts will be held in Tel Aviv.

Famous violinists Maxim Vengerov and Daniel Lozakovich, cellist Alexander Knyazev will perform with the orchestra. The concerts will be led by conductors Sergey Smbatyan and Dmitry Jablonski, who is also the artistic director of the festival.

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia will perform works by Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and other composers.

In Tel Aviv it will perform acclaimed Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian’s symphony for string orchestra.

The orchestra is leaving for Israel with the support of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and the European Fund for Cultural Assistance.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/02/28/armenian-state-symphony-orchestra-to-perform-in-israel/

