Nagorno-Karabakh issue is also our problem, Erdogan says in Baku

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku, expressing his country’s interest in protecting Azerbaijan’s ″sovereignty and territorial integrity.″

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is also our problem,” Minval.az quotes him as saying at official talks with President Iham Aliyev.

The Turkish leader started his visit to the Azerbaijani capital on Tuesday, February 25.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/02/26/erdogan-aliyev/3220569

