Armenian, Greek FMs hold meeting in Geneva

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a meeting on February 25 in Geneva, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Mnatsakanyan told Dendias that Armenia “highly appreciates the warm relations with brotherly Greece which are based on historic ties stemming from centuries and mutual respect and trust.”

The foreign ministers reiterated willingness to initiate joint initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation in areas of bilateral interest, emphasizing that the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral format which was established in 2019 supplements the bilateral agenda. They exchanged views around the preparations for the first summit of the trilateral format due in April 2020 in Yerevan, Armenia.

The FMs positively assessed the current level of political dialogue between Armenia and Greece and emphasized the importance of boosting high-level mutual visits and political consultations between the foreign ministries.

FM Mnatsakanyan and FM Dendias also exchanged views around pressing issues on the regional and international agenda and the developments in the Middle East.

