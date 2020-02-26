Armenian company develops the first “emotionally intelligent” companion robot

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian developers have created Robin the Robot – the first “emotionally intelligent” companion for children.

Developed by the Expper Technologies Robin is a friendly robot that expresses emotions and builds interactive dialogues with children.

By engaging them in play and peer-to-peer conversations, Robin reduces their feeling of loneliness and mitigates their stress during their hospital stay.

The purpose is to support children during medical treatment and alleviate their pain by creating positive experiences.

“Hospitalized children have certain emotional needs and I’m here to address them in a new, personalized way,” a post on the company’s website says on behalf of Robin.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/02/26/armenian-company-develops-the-first-emotionally-intelligent-companion-robot/?fbclid=IwAR23TIQY4gLsjfq-Cy10OjJNEio1ZAvEFMayOu9gJdXVDtB99ePjC3gTvPk

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...