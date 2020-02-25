MESSAGE OF HIS HOLINESS KAREKIN II CATHOLICOS OF ALL ARMENIANS ON GREAT LENT

Dear Faithful People,

We are entering the period of Great Lent, which is a special time for meditation, penitence, and prayer. During these days, being reverent to the meaning of the Sundays of Great Lent, our spirit is rejuvenated with the Holy scripture readings and soulful messages. For Christians, Great Lent is a unique spiritual journey, in order to become worthy of the desirable gift of Salvation by reflecting on our life and examining our human nature.

The apostle exhortes “So that you may live a life worthy of the Lord and please him in every way: bearing fruit in every good work” (Colossians 1:9-10).

Dear Children, this mystic glorious period is the greatest opportunity to reinforce our love and show respect to one another and strengthen the spirit of tolerance and understanding in accordance to the Holy scripture: “Love towards your brother is the blessed way to God”. We must strengthen our unity in the Homeland and in the Diaspora with brotherly love, establish the spirit of cooperation and understanding through God’s support, and forge a vibrant and bright future for our people.

Indeed, love is the highest point of Christian virtues.

This love is the best guarantee of peace and prosperity in the national and native spheres, in family and social life.

We urge you, our beloved faithful, to spend this period of Great Lent with prayer, fasting and meditation, as well as participate in the Services being offered in our churches, strengthen the spirit of tolerance for one another, and multiply good deeds, in order to make our lives more prosperous and brighter with God’s blessings.

We pray to God for our sons and daughters, sister and brothers, as well as for all people living in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, who have lived under the conditions of war and political turmoil for years.

Asking Almighty God’s blessings, we wish peace to the world and people’s hearts, peace to our homeland and our people, as well as we grant brightness of faith and spiritual life, progress and empowerment to all Armenians throughout the world.

May the love and mercy of our Savior Jesus Christ always be with us and for all; Amen.

