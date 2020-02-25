Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell pose for CR Fashion Book cover – Public Radio of Armenia

Kim Kardashian, Cher, and Naomi Campbell have posed for the 16th edition of the CR Fashion Book, an issue dedicated to power.

Available on March 12, Issue 16 features a ‘60s-inspired photoshoot that highlights all three fearless muses and causes they care about.

Shot by esteemed fashion photographers Mert & Marcus, the badass babes are photographed cruising through the streets of L.A., looking edgy and strong on Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The black-and-white spread captures the trio of cultural icons looking like the “ultimate fantasy biker gang.” The supermodel, entrepreneur and the goddess of pop stun in voluminous beehive hairstyles, bold black cat-eye liner and leather ensembles reminiscent of the legendary decade.

A whole cover w @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true! (My other style icon @naomi was on set too 🥰!!!!) What is this life! @crfashionbook 📸 @mertalas @macpiggott I felt like Mermaids 🧜🏽‍♀️Thank you @carineroitfeld pic.twitter.com/cCS3yQD9jX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2020

According to US Magaine, the Power Issue offers personal insight from the fearless icons as they relate to the causes they fight for and the things that make them well-respected.

This includes Campbell’s tireless efforts supporting AIDS research, Cher’s commitment to sticking up for what she believes in and Kardashian’s prison reform work, as well as her criminal justice journey.

