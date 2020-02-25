Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Give Commencement Address at Notre Dame

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed his delight and pride that His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will give the University of Notre Dame’s 175th commencement address on May 17, 2020, at the conclusion of his Apostolic Visit to the United States.

In the formal invitation to His All-Holiness, the President of Notre Dame, the Rev. John I Jenkins, stated:

“You have spoken powerfully on protecting the environment, promoting ecumenical dialogue, supporting refugees and defending the rights of minorities. I know our graduates – and the world – would benefit from your reflections.”

Commenting on this news of the Commencement Address at Notre Dame, the Archbishop said:

“It is fitting that after giving the Commencement Address at our own Hellenic College and Holy Cross at the beginning of his Apostolic Visit to the United States, His All-Holiness will speak at one of the most prestigious Roman Catholic Universities in the world at the close of this same visit. His witness to Christ and the truth of our Faith is unparalleled in the world today, and we all look forward to hearing his words of wisdom and profound spiritual experience.”

