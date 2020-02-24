ARF Representative Attends Turkey’s HDP Convention

A representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation participated in the fourth convention of Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party (HDP) being held in Ankara, which was chaired by among others Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament who represents the HDP.

ARF representative Khajag Meguerdichian was among 100 international participants and thousands of guests, with convention organizers estimating a crowd of 30,000 party members and supporters. The HDP said that thousands more were not allowed to attend due to the crackdown by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Meguerdichian also represented the ARF at HDP’s previous convention.

ARF representative Khajan Meguredichian with HDP co-chairs Pervin Buldan (left) and Mithat Sancar

At the close of the convention, the delegates elected the party’s co-chairs. According to HDP by-laws an equal number of men and women are elected to the party’s leadership bodies. Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar were elected unanimously as the party’s co-chairs along with the Party Assembly with 836 votes from the 1018 delegates that participated.

http://asbarez.com/192100/arf-representative-attends-turkeys-hdp-convention/

