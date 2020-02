Armenia Embassy in Iran temporarily suspends work of consular section

Starting today, the work—registration and reception of people—of the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Iran has been temporarily suspended, the embassy informed.

“The Embassy apologizes to citizens for the inconvenience,” the embassy added. “The RA Embassy will further inform on the resumption of the consular section’s work.”

https://news.am/eng/news/561860.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...