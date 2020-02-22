Armenia warns citizens against travelling to Iran without urgent need – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia warns citizens against travelling to Iran without urgent need

The Foreign Ministry urges citizens of Armenia to refrain from visiting Iran without urgent need.

It also calls on Armenian nationals currently in Iran to contact the Armenian Embassy.

“Armenia is closely following the outbreak and dissemination of the novel coronavirus,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We are working closely with our partners in Iran and Georgia to exchange information, as well as look at the necessary steps and possible scenarios for a comprehensive assessment of the situation in our region,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Armenia has tightened control at Meghri checkpoint at the border with Iran. Iran has ordered the closure of schools and universities in two cities hit by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed five people in the country.

The move came as Iranian authorities reported one more death among 10 new cases of the virus. The latest cases take to 28 the total number of confirmed infections in Iran.

