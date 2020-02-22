2 Armenians elected to Iranian parliament

Two ethnic Armenians – Ara Shahverdyan and Robert Beglaryan – have been elected to the Iranian parliament, Raffi Pirumian, head of the campaign office of Ara Shahverdyan told Armenpress agency.

“Four Armenian candidates were running for parliament in the northern part – Ara Shahverdyan, Albert Poghosyan, Aris Shahbazyan and Sevan Sohrayi. Ara Shahverdyan received nearly 66% of the votes”, he said, adding that Robert Beglaryan won the election in the northern part, where Emin Hovsep was the 2nd candidate.

The 290-seat Iranian parliament has 285 directly elected members and five seats reserved for the Zoroastrians, Jews, Assyrian and Chaldean Christians and Armenians.

https://news.am/eng/news/561807.html

