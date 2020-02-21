William Saroyan House Museum organizes new hologram show

William Saroyan House Museum is pleased to announce that in cooperation with “The Interactive World” company, it has updated the hologram content of the Museum. On the 20th of February was the first presentation of the new hologram. There were guests from the Armenian community of Fresno and LA as well. Months of research and dedication were made for recreating Saroyan’s presence in the Museum.

The content includes the three ages of Saroyan. Actors were chosen to represent Saroyan precisely as he was at his different ages including his special stylistic and individual features. The Saroyan House Museum team managed to recreate Saroyan’s character also using his personal photographs and archival recordings. Now the spectator may see a beautifully enriched hologram with the voice of Saroyan himself.

Thanks to the contribution of all, especially of twelve-year-old Karen Margarian, TV host, and actor Avet Barseghyan, Baron Hovnanian the vision became reality and now each of you may visit Saroyan House Museum of Fresno and experience a whole new exhibition with interactive engagement and have fun with Saroyan himself.

The Saroyan House Museum was founded in 2018, with the efforts of Artur Janikbekyan, the founder of the Renaissance Cultural and Intelectual Foundation.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/02/21/Saroyan/3216904

