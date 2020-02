Azerbaijan destroys Armenian cigarettes, alcoholic drinks and souvenirs

Azerbaijan has destroyed Armenian cigarette packs, bottles of alcohol and souvenirs.

Azerbaijani mass media report that the State Customs Committee has recognized as useless commodities of unknown origin and commodities, the turnover of which has been prohibited. The country has eliminated 324 Armenian souvenirs, 40 packs of Armenian cigarettes and 18 liters of Armenian alcoholic drinks.

https://news.am/eng/news/561452.html

