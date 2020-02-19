Pashinyan requests President to grant citizenship to 105-year-old Italian-Armenian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made a motion to President Armen Sarkissian recommending granting Armenian citizenship to a 105-year old Italian-Armenian.

“Today I’ve signed a very memorable document: I recommended the President to grant citizenship to our compatriot 105-year old N.J., in accordance to the latter’s request,” the PM said on Facebook, referring to Nourhan Josephovich, the 105-year old Italian-Armenian who made headlines in Armenia after requesting citizenship. He is a citizen of Italy and has said he wants to spend the rest of his life in Armenia.

“Each Armenian of the world should have Armenian citizenship. Proud citizen of the Republic of Armenia,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in February, ARMENPRESS had the chance to sit down with Josephovich for an interview, and he said he plans to visit Lake Sevan, enjoy the Armenian cuisine and attend concerts.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1005428/

