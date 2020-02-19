Armenian Wines’ show at ProdExpo-2020 international food exhibition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Wine Company was awarded one gold and two silver medals by the contest jury of ProdExpo-2020 international food exhibition.

The 27th edition of ProdExpo-2020 international food exhibition hosted by Moscow, Russia that featured over 2600 producers from 70 countries ended on February 14.

This major international exhibition is one of the best platforms for acquiring new partners, discussing industry issues, winning new markets and showcasing one’s products to consumers.

During the international beverage tasting competition organized as part of the exhibition, the representative jury consisting of winemakers, experts, representatives of consumer unions and critics evaluated approximately 800 products in accordance with the accepted international standards.

For the 8th year in a row Armenian wines captured the attention and hearts of the visitors to this annual international wine and spirits exhibition with their excellent taste and flavor, forcing them to constantly choose Armenian wines.

Armenia Wine Company was again hosted by this year’s exhibition, presenting a range of its exquisite and unique wines that have received high praise from both consumers and major international partners.

“Each time presenting our wines at international exhibitions, we also present the best traditions of the millennial history of Armenian winemaking, receiving the highest recognition. This time again our company’s representatives returned to Armenia with one gold and two silver awards. We are proud of our achievements, as our company, which has become a symbol of modern winemaking, presented to the visitors not only the excellent tastes and flavors of its wines, but once again held in high regard Armenian wine culture,” said Kristine Vardanyan, Commercial Director of the company.

According to Armenian Wine Company, the gold medal was awarded to “Armenia” cherry wine and silver medals to “Armenia Muscat” white semi-sweet wine made from Muscat grape variety and to “Armenia” semi-dry sparkling wine made from Areni variety grape.

