Pope Approves Changes to Caritas Internationalis’ Statute & Regulation

Rescript Published

Considering the need to redefine the purpose and ordering of Caritas Internationalis, in a Rescript Pope Francis approved changes to its Statutes and Internal Regulation, reported the Holy See Press Office on February 17, 2020.

The Holy Father made his decision during an audience granted to the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, on January 13, 2020.

Caritas Internationalis’ headquarters are in Rome, from where it coordinates emergency operations, formulates development policies and carries out action geared to a better world for all. Caritas’ national organizations are members of its regional network, as well as of the International Confederation.

Its current President is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was elected in the 20thGeneral Assembly in May of 2015.

According to the mentioned note, the Pontiff ordered the promulgation of this Rescript in the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano; it came into effect on February 1, 2020, and was published later in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis.

Caritas Internationalis is a Confederation of over 160 members, working in grassroots communities in almost all the countries of the world. When a crisis happens, Caritas is there on the ground.

As its official website points out, Caritas, which is inspired by the Catholic faith, is a hand of the Church; a hand that helps the poor, the vulnerable and the excluded, regardless of their race or religion, building a world founded on justice and fraternal love.

https://zenit.org/articles/pope-approves-changes-to-caritas-internationalis-statute-regulation/p

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...