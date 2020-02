Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin delegation to attend young clergymen’s gathering in Vatican

A delegation from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has left for the Vatican to participate in a gathering-meeting of young clergymen organized in the framework of an official dialogue between the Eastern Orthodox and Catholic Churches.

During the one-week stay, the delegation will visit the spiritual education and training centers of the Catholic Church, the Apostolic Camera, and will have an official meeting with Pope Francis.

https://news.am/eng/news/560720.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...