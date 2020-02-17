Aleppo International Airport resumes operations, first flight on Wednesday

Damascus, SANA – Transport Minister Ali Hammoud announced on Monday that Aleppo International Airport has resumed operations.

The Minister said the first flight from Damascus to Aleppo will take off on Wednesday, with flights to Cairo and Damascus scheduled for the coming few days.

In a statement to SANA, Director of Civil Aviation in Syria Bassem Mansour said that thanks to the Syrian Arab Army securing the surroundings of Aleppo city, it has become possible for safe takeoffs and landings at Aleppo International Airport.

Mansour noted that the airport was maintained and preserved throughout the duration of the war despite the terrorist attacks on it, and that the airport’s crews are ready for work.

In turn, Director of Aleppo International Airport Mohammad al-Masri affirmed that the airport is ready to receive flights, as maintenance teams have finished all repairs and all technical and ground services are ready.

Hazem Sabbagh

https://sana.sy/en/?p=185778

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...