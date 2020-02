Memorial for Ukrainian victims of Tehran air crash held in Armenian church

Ukrainian ambassador to Iran Sergey Burdilyak and secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council Aleksey Danilov paid tribute to Ukrainian victims of the Tehran plane crash.

The Ukrainian officials attended a memorial service to the victims of the air crash that was conducted at Holy Savior Cathedral in Isfahan.

The officials are on a visit to Iran to discuss problems in connection with the investigation into Ukrainian air crash.

https://news.am/eng/news/560669.html

