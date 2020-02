Iranian Armenians celebrate Islamic Revolution anniversary

Representatives of the Armenian community in Iran attended a ceremony to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The ceremony was held on Friday at the Rafi cultural-sport complex in Tehran. Archbishop Sebo Sarkissian of Iran’s Armenian community along with a number of government officials also participated in the ceremony.

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/445177/Iranian-Armenians-celebrate-Islamic-Revolution-anniversary

