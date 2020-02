Armenian and Azerbaijani Leaders Hold an Unprecedented Public Debate

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held an unprecedented public debate on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference on February 15.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/02/16/Armenian-and-Azerbaijani-Leaders-Hold-an-Unprecedented-Public-Debate/376490

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...