Athena Manoukian to represent Armenia at Eurovision 2020 – Public Radio of Armenia

Athena Manoukian to represent Armenia at Eurovision 2020

Athena Manoukian will represent Armenia at Eurovision Song Contest 2020. The winner was determined through the national selection Depi Evratesil.

The winner was chosen from among 12 participants of the national final.

The winner was determined by a split voting between tele-voters and two professional juries (national and international).

The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 12 and 14, Armenia will perform in the second semi-final.

The Grand final will take place on May 16.

