Armenia’s Hover State Chamber Choir to present choral arrangements of popular songs

Armenia’s Hover State Chamber Choir will perform a unique concert at Komitas Chamber Music Hall in Yerevan on February 15, at 7pm.

The choir will present choral arrangements of popular songs during the concert. In particular, the concert program features The Beatles, Take 6, as well as arrangements of the songs by Randy Newman, Sammy Fain and Hugo Peretti, the National Center of Chamber Music reported.

The choir will also perform pieces arranged by Armenian musicians, including A. Hyusnunts, V. Babloyan, A. Manukyan and Artur-Alek.

Such a concert is aimed at presenting popular songs in a different and unique way.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/15/Hover-State-Chamber-Choir/2239282

