Serviceman dies in Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Contract serviceman Hayk Asryan (born in 1997) died of gunshot wound at the defense posts of a military unit located in the eastern direction of the Defense Army, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

The circumstances of the case are yet to be revealed. Investigation into the incident is under way.

The Defense Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.

