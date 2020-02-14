Jivan Avetisyan’s ‘Gate to Heaven’ to premiere in Canada

“Gate to Heaven”, a feature film about Artsakh directed by Jivan Avetisyan, will premiere in Canada on 4 and 5 April.

The film screening is scheduled to take place at York Cinemas of Toronto, the film’s team told Panorama.am.

The Canadian premiere of the Armenian drama is being held at the initiative of the Armenian Club of Toronto.

Before that, on March 21, the film will be screened at Alex Theater in Los Angeles in attendance of world-famous Italian composer Michele Josia, who wrote the score of the film.

The Armenian and Artsakh premiere of the film was held in October 2019.

“Gate to Heaven” centers on Robert Stenvall, a European journalist, who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the Four-Day April War. During his time in Artsakh, Stenvall meets Sophia Martirosyan, a young Opera singer and daughter of a missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan whom Robert left behind in captivity in the village during the fall of Talish in 1992.

“Gate to Heaven” is a co-production of Armenia, Lithuania. Finland and France.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/14/Jivan-Avetisyan-Gate-to-Heaven/2239402

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...