Catholicos of All Armenians sends letter to Syria President

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II today sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressing gratitude on behalf of the Armenian people for the People’s Council (parliament) of Syria’s unanimous adoption yesterday of the resolution recognizing and condemning Armenian Genocide.

“The condemnation of crimes against humanity and the rejection of denialism is the firm guarantee whereby it will be possible to prevent new genocides and atrocities because of religious and national discrimination, and to build a peaceful and united world,” the Catholicos’ letter reads, in part.

https://news.am/eng/news/560425.html

