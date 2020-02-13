Wrestler Gevorg Gharibyan Wins Gold at European Championships

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Gevorg Gharibyan (132 lbs) defeated Turkey’s Kerim Kamal 5 to 5, clinching the gold medal at the 2020 European Championships underway in Rome, Italy.

A four-point takedown in a dramatic final bout helped the Armenian secure the champion’s European Champion title. The Turkish wrestler managed to level on points, but, in the case of a draw, preference is given to the individual who performs a more complex trick.

Armenia’s Karen Aslanyan won a bronze medal in the 147 lbs division.

http://asbarez.com/191697/wrestler-gevorg-gharibyan-wins-gold-at-european-championships/

