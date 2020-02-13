Syrian Parliament to vote for resolution on recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament will vote on Thursday for a resolution on the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey, said e secretary ofSecretary of the Syrian Parliament Rami Saleh, Gandzasar reported.

He noted that the history of the Ottoman Empire is full of pogroms and massacres of various peoples – Armenians, Syrians and others.

The resolution on the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide at the beginning of the 20th century by the Turkish government at a meeting of the legislative body was introduced by the Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

According to Saleh, earlier the Syrian parliament in 2015 paid tribute to the victims of the Genocide, but now it is necessary to make a decision condemning the genocide.

https://news.am/eng/news/560111.html

